Government to levy fine if companies don’t comply with flex engine scheme: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday, said that the Centre will impose a fine on vehicle manufacturers who fail to support the government’s initiative to promote flex engine vehicles.
“All companies have been already instructed to gear up for converting petrol engines into flex engines. Otherwise, there will be a fine (imposed by the government),” said Gadkari. He was speaking after participating in an inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 526 KM long NH projects worth ₹4,074 crore.
The government plans to make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex engines (that can run on more than one fuel). The order is likely to be issued in the next three-four months.
The Minister said that he was keen on a proposal to make vehicles run only on ethanol, instead of a petrol-ethanol blend. “As the Transport Minister, I am insisting on 100 per cent ethanol as it is affordable at ₹65 per litre. All sugar mills must start ethanol pumps in the premises and farmers must start using vehicles that run on ethanol,” he said.
Gadkari said that no new sugar mill must be given permission in the State considering the huge number of existing sugar mills and excess sugar production. He said that sugar mills are running into deep trouble and new mills will aggravate the situation.
He warned that the sugar industry will suffer heavily if mills run into trouble and banks also will not get their money back. “ Also, farmers will not get their dues. While mills must not exploit farmers, but farmers must also remember that they will suffer if mills stop operations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK-based Causis for the investment of ₹2,823 crore to supply electric vehicle batteries in the first phase from its upcoming factory in London. The company will set up a manufacturing unit at Talegaon industrial estate (Pune) in the next phase.
