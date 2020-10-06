Govt nominates Ashima Goyal, Jayanth Verma, Shashank Bhide as new members of MPC

The Government has reconstituted the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by nominating three new members – Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Verma and Shashank Bhide.

With this, the composition of the Committee is completed and now it can meet any time.

In a late development on Monday, the Government notified names of new members. MPC, set up in 2016, has six members with RBI Governor as the Chairman. Deputy Governor, RBI and one officer of the RBI are other two members.

The Committee reviews policy interest rate, better known as Repo Rate (the rate at which banks borrow for a short period from the RBI). It had to postpone its meeting scheduled on September 30-October 2 as terms of the previous set of nominated members came to end and new members were not nominated.

Read more:

New members “shall hold office for a period of four years or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the notification said.

Members’ profile

Ashima Goyal is Professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research. She is a Member of Economic Advisory Council Prime Minister, an independent director at Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI Bank and SBI General Insurance. She was a visiting fellow at the Economic Growth Centre, Yale University, USA, and a Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Claremont Graduate University, USA.

Her area of research and interest include open economy macroeconomics, international finance, financial markets and regulation, institutions and development. Currently, she is engaged in research work on topics such as fiscal and monetary policies, emerging market DSGEs, flexible inflation targeting, trend cycle decomposition, growth volatility and sustainability, cross-border flows, exchange rate regimes, global governance, institutions and incentives.

Jayanth Verma is Professor at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and teaches courses in capital markets, fixed income, alternative investments, risk management and corporate finance. He was a full-time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a year. Before that, he was a part-time member of SEBI for three years. He has been the Chairman of the Secondary Markets Advisory Committee and several other committees of SEBI. He has also been Chairman of several committees set up by the Forward Markets Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Company Affairs. He was a member of the Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms and of the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission.

Shahshank Bhide is currently Senior Advisor at National Council for Applied Economic Research. He also serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bengaluru. His research has covered a number of areas in agriculture, macroeconomic modelling, infrastructure and poverty analysis. He has published numerous articles and Books, and Book Chapters in national and international publications on Macroeconomic issues, agriculture and socio-economic issues.