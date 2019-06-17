Govt to rope in third party aggregators to skill youth in informal sector

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship plans to get in touch with Third Party Aggregators (TPAs) such as local associations, to provide skill to the youth in the informal sector.

“Skilling without serious employer connect and on the job training is ineffective without being in the formal sector. Also, those working in the informal sector do not want to get engaged with the government because of various reasons. Therefore, the Ministry is looking at third party aggregators,” an official in the Ministry told BusinessLine.

. Those working in the informal sector will never sign a contract, but the government needs a contact in order to count them and put them on the Ministry’s portal.

“TPAs will assess the candidates and handle the formalities of the government process for the informal sector,” the official explained.

The aim is to provide skill training across the vertical, including apprenticeship. The associations will be chosen either sector-wise or geographically.

Those in construction or car repair are not doing any illegal activity, but there are chances that they may be violating some laws because of which they are not willing to sign a contract. So these things should be tackled in some other manner, the official added.