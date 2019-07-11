Groundwater level declined across the country over the last decade, says Govt

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Water level in more than 60 per cent of wells monitored by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) registered a declining trend in the last one decade, while 38 per cent an increase in groundwater level, the Government told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The CGWB, jointly with State governments, periodically monitors as many as 13,628 wells across the country to ascertain groundwater situation in the country, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti, said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha. While 80 per cent of wells in Karnataka showed a declining trend, three out of four wells in Maharashtra had reduced groundwater levels, during the period. Other major States where the water tables are going down are Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh (73 per cent wells each), Punjab (69 per cent), Bihar (68 per cent) and Haryana (66 per cent).
He said the Centre is supporting construction of water harvesting and conservation works through a number of schemes including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Under these schemes, 17,56,207 water conservation and recharging structures have been constructed at an expenditure of ₹23,436 crore in the last three years, Shekhawat said.
As per the latest assessment carried out in 2017, out of a total of 6,881 assessment units in the country, 1,186 units in 17 States and Union Territories are “over-exploited”.
Water being a State subject, initiatives on water management including conservation and artificial recharge to ground water in the country is primarily the responsibility of the States, the Minister said.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...