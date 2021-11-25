Group of Food Secretaries to frame community kitchen scheme

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Centre has constituted a Group of Food Secretaries to work on a framework for the proposed community kitchen scheme, which is likely to be managed by local community with least government intervention.
The first consultation of the Centre with the State government was held today. The next meeting at the group of officers shall be held on November 29.
Addressing the all India food ministers meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said, “Community kitchen will be of the community, run by the community and for the welfare of the community.”
The Minister also said, “A community kitchen scheme needs to be prepared – which is simple, transparent and for the benefit of people. We should have empathy towards poor of the country and should ensure collective resolve to run successful and transparent food programmes to ensure proper nutrition to children.”
The Supreme Court on November 16, hearing a writ petition filed jointly by activists Anun Dhawan, Ishann Dhawan and Kunjana Singh that prayed for setting up community kitchens and establishment of a national food grid, asked the government to hold a meeting and frame the policy in three weeks.
Thanking all the States for coordinating with the Centre to ensure that food grains distribution goes on smoothly during the pandemic, the Minister said no case of death due to starvation has been reported during the pandemic.
Goyal said that quality food grain should reach the deserving beneficiaries, particularly the vulnerable, especially women and children, including the homeless, slum dwellers and construction workers.
