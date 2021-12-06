GST cuts do not always benefit consumers: Kerala govt study

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
According to a study by the Finance Ministry of Kerala, GST tax rate reductions have not benefited the public. A seven-member Group of Ministers of the GST Council, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is perusing the study.
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal is learnt to have demanded in the GoM that the tax structure should not be revised without proper study.
The study cites the prices of about 20 goods to say that they have become costlier even after reduction in GST rates. The trend can be seen in the prices of products such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners and wrist watches, it says.
For example, in the category of primary cells and primary batteries, the GST rate of SF Car Battery, 32 Amps, was 28 per cent and the GST council meeting held in Guwahati on November 10, 2017 reduced it to 18 per cent. But the rate increased by ₹100. Its price was ₹2,000 in July, 2017 and in January, 2018 it increased to ₹2,100. Similarly for SF Bike Battery too, there was a 10 per cent decrease in the tax rate when it was brought down to 18 per cent, but the prices increased by ₹100.
For wrist watches, the study found that despite a decrease to 18 per cent from 28 per cent in GST, the increased by ₹260. For articles and equipment for general physical exercise, gymnastics, athletics too the decrease in rate did not help the consumers. Prices of cigarette lighters, kitchen gas lighters and granite (other than blocks) also increased.
For products such as washing machines of IFB, Samsung and LG and similar brands, a 10 per cent decrease in the tax rate did not result in price change soon after the decision taken in Guwahati.
But the prices of these products increased significantly after three years, the study noted. For vacuum cleaners too the price did not change immediately, but increased after three years. Paints and warnishes, digital cameras and video camera recorders, chocolates and food preparations containing cocoa, non-alcoholic beverages, perfumes, toiletries and bath and shower products have also shown an increase after a couple of years of reducing the tax rate.
A senior Kerala government functionary told BusinessLine that their study revealed that the changes in rate of tax do not transmit to the people at least in some sectors in a proportionate manner. “We are also for maintaining the revenue neutral rate. But any increase in the tax rate should be done with a proper study of its impact. Our assessment is that the benefit of decreased rates have gone to big producers than the consumers,” the official added.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...