GST registration can be obtained in 3 days through Aadhaar authentication

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The Finance Ministry said that Aadhaa- based authentication will enable GST registration in just three days. This mechanism was made operational from August 21.
The GST laws stipulate a business dealing in goods is required to obtain GST registration, if its annual turnover is more than ₹20 lakh in case its original place of business is located in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
For, businesses in the other parts of the country, the limit is ₹40 lakh. Similarly, suppliers of services need to register, if their turnover is more than ₹10 lakh in the States of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura and more than ₹20 lakh in remaining parts of the country.
As on date there are 1.24 crore registered assessees in India.
In order to expand the base, the GST Council approved operationalisation of Aadhaar authentication for new taxpayers. Its implementation was postponed due to the lockdown.
“Aadhaar authentication for new registration would substantially enhance ease of doing businesses for genuine businesses,” a Finance Ministry official said.
GST registration can be obtained in just three working days if one opts for the Aadhaar authentication route and no physical verification is required.
Those not opting for Aadhaar authentication would get GST registration only after physical verification of the place of business or documentary verification is done which may take up to 21 working days or more if notice is issued.
Keeping the pandemic in view, it has been provided that the officer may, if the circumstances so warrant, opt for asking for additional documents in lieu of the pre-registration for physical verification of the premises. This measure is expected to facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers while keeping the fake and fraudulent entities away from GST, the official added.
At the time of applying for GST registration, the applicant is given an option to select if he wishes to authenticate Aadhaar. In case of YES, an authentication link will be shared on the registered mobile number and e-mail IDs of the Promoters/ Partners and Authorized Signatories.
Upon clicking the authentication link, a screen will appear with declaration where the applicant needs to enter Aadhaar number and click on ‘validate’.
On successful matching of the details in registration form with the UAIDI, an OTP will be sent on their email and mobile registered with the Aadhaar that has been entered by the applicant. On entering the OTP in the box provided on the screen validation will be complete and a message of successful e-KYC authentication will be shown.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...