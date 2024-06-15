Gujarat bagged the “1st Rank” award for highest wind power installed capacity at a ceremony held in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, after the state over took Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat bagged this award at “Pawan - Urja: Powering the Future of India”, an event held commemorating on the Global Wind Day celebrated on Saturday. Principal Secretary Energy and Petrochemicals Department of Gujarat Government, Mamta Verma and Managing Director GUVNL Jai Prakash Shivahare, received the award on behalf of Gujarat, official sources said.

At the end of May 2024, Gujarat had 11,823 MW of installed wind power capacity as of May 2024, while Tamil Nadu had 10743 MW. Karnataka is ranked third with 6312 MW.

Gujarat also has 14182 MW of installed solar power capacity and stands only second to Rajasthan (22,180 MW) in solar power. At end of May 2024, Gujarat had a total of 28200 MW of renewable energy capacity., which is the highest among all states.

Gujarat has set an ambitious target of achieving cumulative 100 GW of installed RE capacity by 2030. This is expected to attract investment to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore in the state and utilize approximately 4 lakh acres of land area, sources added.