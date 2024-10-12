In order to expand the renewable energy network in Gujarat, the state government is exploring areas in the northern part of the state where new Renewable Energy hybrid parks of a cumulative 20 Giga Watt (GW) capacity -- similar to the under-construction 30 GW park in Khavda in Kutch -- can be developed, official sources said.

“We have been studying the irradiance and weather data, as well as the wind data in several areas in Banaskantha and Kutch region. We are looking to add another 20 GW of RE capacity in these two districts. This will be a mixture of both solar and wind projects,” a senior official from the Gujarat government told businessline.

The two districts have wide expanses of wasteland where future RE hybrid parks could be developed, the official added. The new areas that have been identified are south of under-construction 30GW RE park at Khavda where a 15 GW of park could be set up, while another tract of land is being explored in Banaskantha district where an additional 5-7 GW of park could be set up.

Currently, a 30 GW hybrid RE park -- the world’s biggest -- is being developed near Vighakot near the international border with Pakistan in Kutch district. Gujarat also has several RE parks, with the oldest being the 730 MW solar park in Charanka, Patan district. An additional 1000 MW solar park is coming up in Dholera in Ahmedabad district, while a 750 MW Ultra Mega Solar park is being set up at Randhanesda in Banaskantha district.

As of August 2024, Gujarat has 29 GW of installed renewable energy capacity which is second only to Rajasthan at 30 GW. Gujarat has 14745 MW of solar capacity and 12163 MW of wind capacity. If the total RE energy generation is taken into account, then Rajasthan topped the states in the country by generating 48,162 million units of power in 2023-24. This is an increase of 15 per cent compared to the 41,957 million units generated in 2022-23. Gujarat has generated 43,039 million units in 2023-24, up by 20 per cent from 35895 million units in 2022-23. Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh stand third and fourth among states generating 39,499 MUs and 38,952 MUs respectively in 2023-24.