CA Institute has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 11 universities and colleges to extend support to the latter on development of Syllabi, Content Development, Online and recorded lectures and faculty development programmes.

The MoUs were exchanged on Monday in the presence of ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati at the ICAI organised National Education Summit on Commerce and Accountancy being held in the capital.

The 11 Universities are Central University of Haryana; Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi; Parul University, Vadodara, Gujarat; Darshan University, Rajkot, Gujarat; Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra; Jain, (deemed to be university), Bengaluru, Karnataka, SRM Group, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Vellore Institute of technology, technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu; Ramakrishna Mission, Vivekananda College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Bharat Institute of higher education and research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Mizoram University, Aizawal, Mizoram.