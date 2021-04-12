ICAI proposes to continue relaxation on lease accounting

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
With Covid-19 continuing to wreak havoc on the Indian economy, the CA Institute proposed to extend by one year the validity of an existing pandemic induced accounting relief on ‘leases’, bringing some respite especially for players in airlines, retail, multiplexes, hotel and telecom sectors.
If and when approved, the lessees can account for the rent concessions (rent holiday, rent reductions) that they may receive from lessors during the pandemic as if they are not lease modifications for another one year from June 30, say accounting experts. The ICAI—which had issued an exposure draft for the proposed change in Ind AS 116 (leases) that became mandatory from April 1, 2019—is now following the International Accounting Standards Board. The original accounting relief was extended last year soon after the pandemic.
Lease modification, which is a complex exercise, requires re-computation of lease liability using discount rate on the date of modification. This would have posed significant challenge to company whose volume of leases are high. Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India said, “The proposed relaxation will enable lessees to account for any reduction in rental costs immediately in the profit and loss account, and will help reflect the economic costs during the pandemic.”
Ashok Haldia, former Secretary, ICAI said that Covid-19 caused terrible impact on aircraft leasing business, associated risk allocation and led to rent concessions. He highlighted that the Ind AS 116 gave option for accounting for existing leases based on the criteria of “practical expedient”.
“This was allowed for lease concessions for which payment was originally due on or before June 30, 2021. The exposure draft now is to extend this timeline by a year,” Haldia said.
It may be recalled that the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) had on May 28 last year brought amendment to the IFRS 16 ( Leases) to provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a consequence of the pandemic. A similar relief was granted under Ind AS 116 last year.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...