ICAI takes action against 22 CAs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The CA Institute has removed the names of 22 Chartered Accountants from its list of members as part of its disciplinary action against erring members.
The period of removal ranges from 15 days to five years, depending on the nature of professional misconduct, sources said. These CAs can still prefer an appeal before the respective appellate forums.
“There may not be any bunching. This is an outcome of the regular disciplinary cases that are heard. All these 22 actions relate to different cases for different periods and decisions taken by different Benches,” said Nihar Jambusaria, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). For last three years, the CA Institute has been focussing on disposing cases, and the disciplinary mechanism has been smoothly functioning, he added.
During the current council year 2021-22, there are four Benches of the disciplinary committee – Bench I, Bench II, Bench III and one Bench of the Board of Discipline. In addition, there is also a disciplinary committee headed by ICAI President that has been constituted to look into any residual old cases that are referred back.
As on date, all residual cases under the old disciplinary mechanism stand heard and concluded, barring one which is pending on account of stay granted by the Court.
The meetings of the Board of Discipline and Benches of Disciplinary committee are now being held through video conferencing, apart from the physical meetings. A separate Web portal for the Disciplinary Directorate has been developed and made live with all relevant information at one place.
The CA Institute’s disciplinary mechanism functions through its two quasi-judicial arms constituted under the provisions of the Chartered accountants (amendment) Act 2006 – Board of Discipline and Disciplinary Committee.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...