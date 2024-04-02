The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has joined hands with HP India to introduce ‘HP Future Impact Leaders - IICA Certified Environmental – Social - Governance (ESG) Professional Programme’.

This initiative aims to promote sustainability and empower corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals to emerge as leaders in navigating the intricacies of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.

Under this programme, HP India in collaboration with IICA will offer 100 per cent scholarships to 75 candidates, enabling them to pursue advanced education in ESG without financial barriers.

Through this partnership, HP India and IICA aim to impart quality education on ESG to deserving candidates to enable them to be the change makers of tomorrow.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to fostering sustainable business practices and driving positive societal impact.

The HP Future Impact Leaders initiative is designed as a comprehensive course on ESG, giving a holistic understanding of the philosophy of ESG, its principles, its relevance, and its implications in the current scenario.

The programme is designed to cater to professionals either working in business and human rights (BHR), ESG, environmental health and safety (EHS), sustainability, and CSR.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a minimum of five years of experience in relevant fields to be eligible for the programme.

Praveen Kumar, Director-General and CEO of IICA, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with HP to launch this programme. By combining IICA’s expertise in corporate affairs and HP’s commitment to sustainability, we aim to cultivate a cohort of future impact leaders who will drive positive change and innovation in the ESG landscape.”

Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India market, said, “Sustainable impact is at the heart of HP’s business strategy. We constantly strive to achieve our most pressing environment and social goals of driving climate action and accelerating digital equity through impactful strategies and actions. Our partnership with the IICA is a significant step in this direction”.

