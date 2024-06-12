India's industrial production grew 5 per cent in April this year mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.
The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4.6 per cent in April 2023.
India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5 per cent in April 2024, an official statement said.
Also read: Retail inflation eases to 4.75% in May
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.9 per cent in April 2024 against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago month.
In April this year, mining production rose 6.7 per cent and power output increased 10.2 per cent.
