A delegation led by Sunil Barthwal, the Secretary of Commerce for India, visited New Zealand on April 26 and 27 to explore ways to strengthen existing bilateral relations.

It was the 11th Joint Trade Committee meeting between the two countries. The release further highlights that key areas of focus were progress on market access issues, economic cooperation projects, and the exploration of new initiatives. The establishment of a robust bilateral economic dialogue architecture and the creation of working groups on sectors such as agriculture, food processing, storage & transportation, forestry, and pharmaceuticals were also discussed.

The release states, "The meetings addressed bilateral trade matters of mutual interest, including issues related to market access, non-tariff barriers (NTBs), and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures on products like grapes, okra, and mangoes; Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) in organic products; simplified homologation, including through mutual recognition of comparable domestic standards for vehicles, etc.".

The services sector emerged as a focal point during the discussions, with a strong emphasis on increasing business-to-business and people-to-people contacts. Collaboration in areas such as hospitality, nursing, telemedicine, education, and air connectivity was highlighted, along with efforts to address skill gaps through capacity building.

Furthermore, discussions delved into collaboration in the pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors, with a focus on fast-tracking regulatory processes and quality assessment of manufacturing facilities. Opportunities for collaboration in digital trade, cross-border payment systems, and engagement within platforms such as the G20 and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) were also explored. Both India and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and agreed to hold regular meetings at all levels to address issues and explore collaborative activities.

Overall, the visit underscored the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral relations through continuous dialogue and cooperation.