Concerned about crude price volatility, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India is concerned about the volatility in crude oil prices after the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil production facilities substantially hit output said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The volatility in crude oil prices is a matter of concern. We should live in reality that these fluctuations build anxiety in the energy market,” Pradhan said on the sidelines of an event to mark the award of contract for setting up a coal gasification unit for production of urea ammonia by Talcher Fertiliser Limited.

Pradhan said that India continues to lift crude oil from Saudi Arabia and contractual commitments are being met. He said that Indian refiners lifted crude from Saudi Arabia both yesterday and today.

