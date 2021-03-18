India Inc not ready to continue WFH, post Covid: Indeed survey

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Indeed, an online job platform studied the migration of white-collar employees from tier-1 cities of employment to their native towns — the triggers, the trade-offs, and the outlook of employers.
Indeed carried out a survey study concerning employees and employers across 12 cities in India. The report focuses on the trend of ‘reverse migration' as economic recovery accelerates.
The key findings of the study suggested that Indian companies appeared less willing than their global counterparts to support remote work, post-pandemic; 59 per cent of employers were not in favour of remote working in the new normal. Seven in ten said that they would not continue it once a solution to the pandemic is in place. This comes even as three out of four employers highlighted no decline in employee productivity due to remote working.
Most want WFH or hybrid work model post Covid: survey
The study also noted that 67 per cent of large and 70 per cent of mid-size Indian firms as opposed to their global counterparts (60 per cent large and 34 per cent mid-size) were not in favour of a post-pandemic, remote working set-up.
Even digitally agile start-ups indicated they would revert to an in-office model post the pandemic, with 90 per cent saying they would not like to continue remote working once a solution for the pandemic was in place.
In post-pandemic world, hybrid work model will be mainstream: Zoom
Forty-six per cent of employees also said reverse migration was temporary and 50 per cent of employees said they were willing to shift back to the metro from their native place if the job demanded it.
They attributed a future return to aspects like availability of WFH options (29 per cent) and bringing the pandemic under control (24 per cent). Only nine per cent said they would stay on in their native places permanently.
85% of women felt it was more challenging for them to WFH: Survey
One in two employees said they are willing to shift back to the metro if their job demanded it. Only 32 per cent are willing to take any form of pay cut even if it means finding a job in their native place.
The willingness to take a pay cut in order to work from their home towns decreased with hierarchy — 88 per cent of senior-level employees said they were unwilling to take a pay cut and 50 per cent said they would shift back to the metro if their job demanded it.
Commenting on the findings, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said: “Job postings on Indeed are a real-time indicator of labour market activity in India. We’ve noticed an interesting trend where “remote” and “WFH” job searches were up 437 per cent in March 2021 from the same period last year, a reflection of rapidly evolving work modes.”
Furthermore, the survey study revealed that female employees, more than double their male counterparts (29 per cent), said they are willing to relocate to their home towns. This is due to the lack of a family support system.
However, women (60 per cent) are more unwilling than men (42 per cent) to take a pay cut to continue working from their home towns.
