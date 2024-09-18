I think India would like public stock holding (PSH) handled first while some other developing countries would like to see other issues handled first, like domestic support. The issue is about sequencing. We have not had a breakthrough. But what I am hearing more and more is how can we handle things concurrently.

We are sympathetic to India as it needs to worry about the food security of its population. At the same time, we have serious issues with domestic support of over $600 billion as the cotton countries (in Africa) cannot compete because of it. So each group is talking about their issue. It may help if we could do things concurrently. We could kick off with PSH because of the priority that needs to be given to it. But shortly after, we can start with the other issues. That way you can carry all the members along and enable them to focus. But if we keep having everyone insisting on their own first, then we will be stuck. I am hoping that we will find a way before MC 14.