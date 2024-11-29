November 29, 2024 10:59

Due to a slowdown in industrial activity, the Indian economy is likely to have slowed down during the three-month period of July-September (Q2 of FY25), with growth estimated between 6.3 per cent and 6.6 per cent. The data will be formally released by the Statistics Ministry on Friday, November 29.

The economic growth rate, based on GDP (gross domestic product), was 6.7 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1 of FY25). For the fiscal year as a whole, the growth rate is expected to reach 7 per cent.