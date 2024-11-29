India Q2 FY25 GDP News, India Q2 GDP Growth Data 2024 live updates: Get all real-time and latest live news on India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2nd quarter of the 2024-25 Financial Year.
- November 29, 2024 11:31
GDP updates Live for second-quarter of FY25: ICRA attributes likely slowdown to heavy rains and weak margins offset effect of increased govt capex, and increased kharif sowing
In its report released earlier this week, ICRA projected a slowdown in growth due to heavy rains and weak margins, which offset the buoyancy driven by the turnaround in government capital expenditure and healthy trends in kharif sowing. Further, growth in gross value added (GVA) is estimated to ease to 6.6 per cent in Q2 from 6.8 per cent in Q1 FY2025, driven by the industrial sector (to +5.5 per cent from +8.3 per cent), amid a pick-up in expansion in services (to +7.8 per cent from +7.2 per cent) and agricultural GVA (to +3.5 per cent from +2.0 per cent).
- November 29, 2024 11:29
Second-quarter GDP updates Live: Growth may dip to 6.5%, says research agencies
Research agencies estimate that growth likely slowed during the July-September quarter (Q2) of the current fiscal. ICRA projected GDP growth to decline to 6.5 per cent in Q2, compared to 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter. Earlier, an SBI research report also estimated growth at 6.5 per cent, while CareEdge appears slightly more optimistic, forecasting growth in the range of 6.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent. The RBI’s October bulletin projected a 6.8 per cent growth.
- November 29, 2024 10:59
GDP Live updates Q2 FY25: Economy likely slowed in July-September quarter; govt to release data on Friday
Due to a slowdown in industrial activity, the Indian economy is likely to have slowed down during the three-month period of July-September (Q2 of FY25), with growth estimated between 6.3 per cent and 6.6 per cent. The data will be formally released by the Statistics Ministry on Friday, November 29.
The economic growth rate, based on GDP (gross domestic product), was 6.7 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1 of FY25). For the fiscal year as a whole, the growth rate is expected to reach 7 per cent.
- November 28, 2024 22:14
Q2 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: Govt advances release time of GDP data by 90 mins to 4 pm
On November 8, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said it has advanced the release of macroeconomic data Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates by about 90 mins to 4pm.
- November 28, 2024 22:12
Q2 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: Here are the GDP growth rates in the last five quarters
Q1 FY25: 6.7%
Q4 FY24: 7.8%
Q3 FY24: 8.3%
Q2 FY24: 7.6%
Q1 FY24: 7.8%
- November 28, 2024 22:04
Q2 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: In FY24’s July to September GDP grew at 7.6% on strong show by manufacturing sector
India consolidated its position as the fastest-growing major economy globally as the Government’s Statistics office on Thursday released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for second quarter spanning July to September months of the financial year 2023-24.
- November 28, 2024 22:01
Q2 FY25 GDP Data Live Updates: In April-June quarter GDP Growth hit a 5-quarter low at 6.7%
With a reduction in government expenditure during the general elections, India’s economy expanded at 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1), marking the slowest pace in five quarters. Yet, the government asserted that the growth momentum is strong and a 6.5-7 per cent growth estimate for full fiscal is realistic.
