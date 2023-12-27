India and the five-member Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU), led by Russia, are likely to soon begin negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA). This agreement is expected to boost the country’s exports to the region, particularly in areas such as engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture, making trade more balanced.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, in a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, discussed the intensification of India’s engagement with the Russian Far East, including the initiation of negotiations on the proposed FTA, according to a tweet from the Minister.

“Finalised the program of cooperation on Russian Far East. Expect to hold early meeting of EaEU-India FTA negotiators. Will jointly organise connectivity events across land and maritime corridors,” Jaishankar tweeted following his meeting with Manturov.

A comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov of Russia on our bilateral economic cooperation.



Noted the significant progress in trade, finance, connectivity, energy, civil aviation and nuclear domains.



Appreciated the greater focus on…

Discussions on the proposed FTA between India and the EaEU, comprising Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, had taken place in early 2020 but had to be stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Talks on the FTA resumed over the past few months, but negotiations are still awaited.

“A number of bilateral meetings have been held with Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) to discuss the trade agreement. Draft texts and Terms of Reference (ToR) have been exchanged. EaEU’s trade data from January 2022 onwards, necessary to determine scope of the agreement and potential gains from the agreement, is awaited from EAEU,” according to a reply given by Minister of State for Commerce Anupriya Patel in a Rajya Sabha reply earlier this month.

India is particularly interested in stepping up its exports to Russia as its trade gap with the country has massively widened after imports of discounted oil from the country increased following the Russia-Ukraine war and Western sanctions on Moscow.

In 2022-23, India’s imports from Russia increased by 368 per cent (year-on-year) to $46.2 billion, primarily due to an increase in oil purchases. Its exports in the same year were $3.14 billion, down 3.3 per cent. The trade deficit was $43 billion in 2022-23.

The Indian Foreign Minister referred to the need for more balance in his tweet.

“Appreciated the greater focus on exploring new opportunities. Discussed making our cooperation more balanced and sustainable in different dimensions,” he said.

Jaishankar is on a five-day tour to Russia and will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday.

“India’s exports to Russia and Belarus have grown in this financial year up till October 2023. India is continuously making efforts to increase exports. These efforts are particularly directed towards sectors such as agriculture, engineering, etc. which are growing. Electronics and telecom goods exports to Russia and Belarus are impacted due to Western sanctions on such exports,” Patel said in her reply.

Russia, too, is interested in increasing imports from India to make the rupee payment mechanism successful, which has been put in place to avoid sanctions. Due to low imports from India, Russia’s rupee balance in the account has been piling up.