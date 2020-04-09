Indian Oil to import more LPG to meet additional demand

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has tied up additional imports of cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG) for April and May, to meet the higher demand that may arise in the course of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
A company statement said that IOCL will be importing about 50 per cent more LPG to ensure uninterrupted availability of bulk LPG for its bottling plants.
IndianOil is also taking steps to increase LPG production in its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units. “The Corporation’s LPG bottling plants too are working extended hours, operating night shifts and on public holidays and Sundays, to meet the growing demand. The transport infrastructure linking the plants to the distributors has also been optimised for quick turnaround of cylinders,” the statement said.
IndianOil said that it has delivered more than 3.38 crore LPG cylinders to its customers in the last 15 days since lockdown, that is, 26 lakh cylinders every single working day.
IOCL has also advised its distributors to give priority refill deliveries to LPG customers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme. These consumers have been extended a facility of three LPG refills free of cost during April, May and June 2020 by the Centre.
“As part of this, IOCL has already initiated the transfer of the retail selling price for the first LPG refill to the bank accounts linked by its PMUY customers for direct subsidy payments. Accordingly, a total amount of over ₹2,780 crore is being transferred to the bank accounts of about 3.7 crore PMUY customers, and the process is likely to be completed in the next two days,” the statement said.
At the time of delivery, the PMUY customer has to pay the delivery person the full RSP for the refill as per the cash memo, using the amount received by her in her bank account. PMUY customers who have taken delivery of a refill in April prior to the transfer of money in their bank accounts will also be eligible to book for a free refill after 15 days’ gap, the statement added.
