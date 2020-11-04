Indian parties can choose a foreign seat of arbitration: Gujarat HC

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Indian entities/parties are entitled to choose a seat of arbitration outside India as a foreign or neutral seat. Such an agreement is not in violation of public policy of India, the Gujarat High Court stated in a landmark judgement on Tuesday.
The order brings an end to a contentious issue of foreign seat and enforcement of its award for a number of contracts.
Hearing the arbitration petitions filed by GE Power Conversion India Pvt Ltd against Ahmedabad-based PASL Wind Solutions Pvt Ltd regarding a dispute on the purchase of power converters, the High Court observed that the applications are in context of a foreign award dated 18.04.2019 passed by the Arbitral Tribunal seated in Zurich, Switzerland.
In a dispute resolution clause of the settlement agreement, the two parties had mentioned that if no settlement can be reached through negotiations, all disputes, controversies or differences shall be referred to and finally resolved by Arbitration in Zurich in accordance with the Rules of Conciliation and Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.
The foreign arbitrator had granted the petitioner i.e. GE Power Conversion India Pvt Ltd, $40,000 or ₹2.97 crore in legal costs and expenses with accumulated interests from the respondent.
Objecting the award, the counsel appearing for respondents had argued that under the Indian Contract Act, two Indian parties cannot designate a seat outside India. “Two Indian parties cannot be allowed to gain advantage simply by designating a seat abroad in an arbitration that otherwise has no other foreign element. If the parties are allowed to do so, the purpose of the Arbitration Act will be completely defeated,” the respondent’s counsel had argued.
The petitioner had filed a preliminary application challenging the jurisdiction of the arbitrator on the ground that since the two parties were Indian parties, they cannot have a foreign seat of arbitration. The move was opposed by the respondent i.e. PASL Wind Solutions.
Justice Biren Vaishnav held that an award that is passed in a foreign seat is a foreign award and may be enforced under Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.
Passing an order on whether the foreign award is enforceable in India, Justice Vaishnav stated that to determine the enforceability of the foreign award under the Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, the nationality of the parties is not relevant.
The counsel appearing for the respondent had raised a public policy defence questioning the legality of such a contract and argued it to be against the public policy of India.
But the court held that the foreign award in question is not against the policy of India, hence, enforceable in India. The court also held that a party holding a foreign award is not entitled to apply for interim relief under Section 9 (as Part I of the Act does not apply).
Giving a perspective on the High Court judgement, Shaneen Parikh, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, welcomed the order and termed it a far-reaching decision.
“The Gujarat High Court issued a pro-arbitration ruling by holding that two Indian parties are entitled to choose a foreign seat of arbitration – a vexatious issue that has plagued a number of contracts and the freedom of party autonomy that is the fundamental basis of arbitration.”
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...