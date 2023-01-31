Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said amid global economic turmoil, India’s budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi said recognised voices in the world of economy were bringing positive messages from all sides.

The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," Modi said.

He also noted that President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.

The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country, Modi said.

According to the parliamentary traditions evolved over the last six to seven decades, a parliamentarian speaking for the first time in the House, belonging to any political party, is extended respect and a conducive atmosphere is created to enhance his/her confidence, the prime minister said.

"This is a rich and best tradition. It is the responsibility of parliamentarians to ensure that this moment of the President's first address to Parliament is full of enthusiasm, warmth and energy. I am sure our Parliamentarians will pass this test," the prime minister said.

Modi said the BJP-led NDA government has always worked with a singular aim of putting 'India First and Citizens First' and the same spirit will be seen during the Budget Session.

The prime minister said there would be arguments as well during the Budget Session and he hoped that the opposition will articulate them well by studying issues closely.

"The House will deliberate on formulation of policy which will benefit the nation," the prime minister said.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on February 13.

The Parliament will re-convene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on April 6.

