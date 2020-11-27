Eight core sectors contract 2.5% in October

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
India’s eight key infrastructure sectors contracted for the eighth consecutive month in October, posting a decline of 2.5 per cent (year-on-year), weighed down by a fall in production of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery production, and steel.
The remaining sectors posted an increase in production in October, with coal at 11.6 per cent, fertiliser at 6.3 per cent, cement at 2.8 per cent, and electricity at 10.5 per cent, as per figures released by the Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT)
Refinery products, with the highest weight (28.04 per cent) in the index, registered the sharpest drop of 17 per cent during the month. It was followed by natural gas at 8.6 per cent, crude oil at 6.2 per cent, and steel at 2.7 per cent.
In September, the core sector contraction had narrowed to 0.8 per cent giving hopes of resurgence in manufacturing activity and economic revival but the October figures indicate that improvement may be gradual.
Cumulatively, during the April-October 2020-21 period, the eight core sector has posted a decline of 13 per cent, according to the release.
