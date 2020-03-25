India’s oil production dips by 6.4 per cent in February

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
India’s oil production fell 6.4 per cent in February as a decline in output from fields operated by private firms negated a rise in production from ONGC fields.
Crude oil production at 2.39 million tonnes in February was 6.41 per cent lower than 2.56 million tonnes output in the same month last year, according to official data released by the Oil Ministry in New Delhi.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 4.64 per cent rise in production at 1.67 million tonnes as output from its offshore fields saw a pick-up. However, fields operated by the private sector firms reported a 32.6 per cent drop with those in Rajasthan seeing a sharp 32.3 per cent lower production.
Rajasthan fields operated by Vedanta Ltd was lower because of “shutdown during February 5 to 29, for major plant maintenance activities,” the Ministry said.
Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd (OIL) in February was 13.13 per cent lower at 240,260 tonnes.
Natural gas production dipped almost 9 per cent to 2.2 billion cubic meters as ONGC logged over 4 per cent lower output on the back of a drop in output from eastern offshore fields.
The Ministry said ONGC’s lower gas output was due to “less gas production from Vasistha/S1 wells in eastern offshore due to sand incursion issues.” Also, output was less than planned from Bassein field and Daman Tapti block.
India’s nearly two dozen refineries produced 7.38 per cent more petroleum products at 21.82 million tonnes on back of higher output from Reliance Industries’ twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
During April-February, oil production was almost 6 per cent lower at 29.4 million tonnes. ONGC reported a 2.2 per cent lower output at 18.8 million tonnes.
Gas production in the first 11 months of current fiscal was 4.2 per cent lower at 28.7 bcm. Refinery throughput in April-February was almost flat at 240 million tonnes.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...