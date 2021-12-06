India’s record farm export target of $43 billion for 2021-22 set to be achieved, says Anupriya Patel

India has set a record agriculture export target of $43 billion for 2021-22 and it was likely to be achieved due to the efforts of farmers and support institutions, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel has said.

The Minister flagged off export consignments of non-basmati rice and green chillies, grown in eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal), to China and the United Arab Emirates respectively on Sunday, and pointed out that the growth in exports from the region would have ripple effect on the economy, according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

“Increase in agricultural and processed food products exports from Purvanchal will not only boost India’s foreign exchange earnings, it will help in doubling farmers income as well as boost employment opportunities in the region,” Patel said at an Agri-Export Conference cum Buyer Seller Meet’ at Mirzapur.

Last fiscal, India’s agriculture exports were valued at $41.25 billion. During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and FPOs of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products exports.

In the April-November 2021-22 period, export of rice grew 11 per cent (year-on-year) to $ 5.93 billion, according to figures released by APEDA. Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew 12 per cent to $ 2.66 billion while fruits and vegetables exports were up by 12 per cent to touch $ 1.72 billion.

The Minister pointed out that the country had set an overall goods export target of $400 billion for 2021-22 and $262 billion of exports had already been achieved during April-November 2021-22 period.