India’s storage tanks to be full in third week of May

Low oil price is an opportunity for India to stock up on the commodity, and the pumps at the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd’s underground storage caverns are busy. The public sector company’s CEO & Managing Director, HPS Ahuja, told BusinessLine on Saturday that the country’s storage caverns in Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Pudur, which together can hold 5.33. million tonnes of crude, will be full roughly by the third week of May.
Ahuja had said on April 7 that the caverns, as on that date, held crude to 56 per cent of their capacity. With some more oil put in, the stocks have gone up. However, on the basis of contracts for oil supply made, it would take till about the third week of May for the tanks to brim up.
Viktor Katona, an oil trader at a Hungarian oil and gas company called MOL Group, wrote in Oil Price magazine on Wednesday that India’s strategic reserve tanks (underground caverns) had spare capacity to store “16-17 million barrels”, which roughly works out to 2.31 million tonnes.
Katona, an oil expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest, also said that the Indian oil companies were re-routing deliveries arriving to Indian ports in April and May against contracts made in January and February, by selling it off to other countries. In his article in Oil Price, he mentions Reliance as one of the companies that did it.
However, selling in times of glut is not easy. Hence, the government of India had asked oil companies to fill up strategic petroleum reserve capacities. “With remarkably buyer-friendly market prices and an ongoing robust contango, the Indian government has specifically asked state-owned refiners ― specifically Bharat Petroleum, MRPL and IOC ― to fill SPR capacities,” says Katona.
It is never easy to perfectly time purchase of stocks, with expert views varying widely on where oil prices might settle. For instance, Michael Grubb, professor of energy and climate change and deputy director, UCL (University College London) Institute for Sustainable Resources, feels that oil prices will never ever rise beyond $30-40 a barrel, because business travel and work from home practices have permanently changed the way people lead their lives.
On the other hand, a diametrically opposite view has been expressed by Jean-Louis Le Mee, Chief Executive of London-based Westbeck Capital Management, which runs the Energy Opportunity Fund. Recently, he made news by predicting that oil prices would rise again to $100 a barrel, after a year or so. Le Mee believes “we are on the other side of the pandemic” and demand would quickly rise after the Covid-19 episode ends and “we could even see unprecedented inventory draws”.
Similar views have been echoed by Narendra Taneja, a spokesperson of the BJP, who also advises the party on energy. Taneja has said that demand in India would normalise in seven days after the lockdown is lifted.
Taneja notes that very low oil price is not an unalloyed boon for India — it cuts both ways. There are eight million Indians working in the Middle East, he notes, whose fortunes depend on the countries there getting a remunerative price for oil.
