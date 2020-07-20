Inflation for Agricultural and Rural labourers remains high

Inflation for rural and agricultural labourers remained noticeably high in June 2020 compared to June 2019 price levels.

In June 2020 it stood at 7.16 per cent for agricultural labourers and 7 per cent for rural labourers.

This means that rural and agricultural labourers had to shell out significantly more money for essentials compared to the same period a year ago.

According to official data, Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) was at 1,018 points (950) and Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers stood (CPI-RL) stood at 1,024 points (957) for June 2020.

Inflation for agricultural and rural labourers had peaked in January this year with CPI-AL linked inflation at 11.04 per cent and CPI-RL linked inflation at 10.62 per cent this year. This delta had been declining since then but prices have remained higher in 2020 compared to 2019.

“Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased in June 2020 from 8.40 per cent and 8.12 per cent respectively in May 2020. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 8.57 per cent and 8.41 per cent respectively in June 2020,” an official statement said.

Covid impact

The sequential lowering of inflation in June 2020 is being attributed to the distribution of free foodgrains and other government efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 crisis.