The construction industry, including architects, engineers, and consultants, is increasingly seeking performance-based solutions, driving growth and innovation in speciality concrete.

The growth in the construction sector has come as a catalyst for several allied industries, such as cement, steel, and real estate. The rapid expansion of the housing market, along with the government’s consistent infrastructure initiatives, has significantly propelled the construction industry over the past few years.

UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer, showcased 7-8 variants of speciality concrete at World of Concrete 2024. These concrete types offer unique features such as lightweight insulation, fire resistance, and even translucent concrete.

Debabrata Chakraborty, Head-RMC Business, Ultratech Cement, said that speciality concrete is emerging as a key driver in the construction industry, with alternate concrete leading the way in terms of innovation and volume.

Currently, he said the penetration of Ready-Mix Concrete should increase to 30 per cent from 25 per cent, given the increasing demand.

UltraTech, he said, is also pioneering a patented 3D concrete technology as the industry is seeking performance-based solutions.

The annual three-day event brought together 300 brands across Germany, Italy, the USA, Kuwait, South Korea, Finland, and Japan. Market leaders including Reliance, Adani Cement, Asian Paints, Ammann, Ardex Endura, Thermax, Honda India, Zydex Industries, Mapei, and MYK Arment showcased product innovations and technology advancements.

K Viswanathan, President, Builders Association of India, said that with ongoing labour shortages, mechanisation is essential to improve efficiency and speed up project timelines.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said that the concrete and cement sectors are critical drivers of the country’s infrastructure and economic resilience.

In 2024, the construction industry is expected to touch ₹25.31 lakh crore, with a projected CAGR of 9.6 per cent between 2024 and 2028, he added.