IOC to invest ₹9,028 cr on new pipeline from Mundra

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
State-run oil refiner, Indian Oil Corporation said on Thursday that it will invest ₹9,028 crore for setting up a new crude oil pipeline system with a nameplate capacity of 17.5 mmtpa from Mundra to Panipat. Under this project, IOC will also build nine crude oil tanks of 60,000 KL (kilo litres) each at Mundra, which, apart from meeting operational requirements, would also help in enhancing crude oil storage capacity in the country.
The Indian Oil Board, at its meeting on December 20, has approved the investment proposal. The oil refiner is implementing a project for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA along with the installation of Polypropylene Unit and Catalytic Dewaxing Unit with targeted completion in second quarter of FY24-25, the company said in a statement.
The new pipeline system and crude oil tank storage would help in meeting the enhanced need of crude oil requirement due to the expansion of the Panipat refinery. The crude oil pipeline project is expected to be completed in synchronisation with the commissioning of Panipat refinery expansion, it added.
Earlier this week, IOC in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges informed that it has acquired 4.93 per cent equity stake in spot power exchange, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). The IOC’s Board on December 20 approved the acquisition. IGX is India’s first automated national level “Gas Exchange”, which ensures transparent price discovery in natural gas and facilitates growth of natural gas in India’s energy basket. The acquisition of equity stake in IGX is a strategic opportunity for IndianOil to become part of India’s natural gas market and to increase its presence in the market.
The company operates a network of more than 15,000 km long crude oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines as well as manages one of the world’s largest oil pipeline networks. Indian Oil added 337-km of additional pipeline length during the financial year 2020-21 and plans to continuously expand the network in line with growth in business.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...