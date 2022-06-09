Iran Foreign Minister briefs Jaishankar on nuclear deal: MEA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCOPA) crucial for deciding the fate of reviving Iran’s oil exports.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed the EAM on the current situation pertaining to the JCPOA. The two Ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Abdollahian is on an official three-day visit to India at the invitation of Jaishankar.

Revival of the JCOPA, also known as the Iranian nuclear deal between Iran and Western nations, is crucial for Iran to resume oil exports to India.

India’s purchase of crude from Iran stopped in mid-2019 following the Trump administration’s renewed sanctions against the Islamic nation and withdrawal from the JCOPA.

Energy security concern

The Biden government has been trying to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, which could lead to the lifting of economic sanctions against the country, but the talks have so far not led to a resolution of the situation.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, at a press briefing on Thursday, did not specify if India discussed resumption of oil trade with Iran. However he drew attention to the fact that Jaishankar had been recently stating at public platforms that it is more difficult for India to meet its energy security needs as it is not getting oil from Iran and Venezuela.

Vaccine assistance

“During the delegation level talks, the two Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, cultural and people-to-people ties. EAM appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran,” the release stated.

The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia. “They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to cooperate on the development of Chabahar Port. Teams from both countries will be meeting soon to address operational aspects,” the release said.