State-owned critical mineral exploration and mining agency KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Ltd), has obtained permission for carrying out non-invasive exploration in three out of the five recently acquired lithium blocks in Argentina. Post submission of a detailed report, the company will be allowed to start exploration activities across these blocks, VL Kantha Rao, Secretary Ministry of Mines and Coal, told businessline.

Typically, non-invasive mining exploration uses remote sensing and other techniques to identify and characterise mineralised systems without causing environmental damage.

“So far in three of the five lithium blocks, KABIL has got permission to carry out non-invasive explorations. Once reports regarding these are submitted, permission will be obtained for exploration activities and so on. We have guided for a two-year period to complete exploration activities, get the mines to start production,” Rao said on the sidelines of the FIMI AGM.

In January, KABIL signed a ₹200-crore lithium exploration pact for acquisition and subsequent commercial use of five blocks in Argentina. It signed an MoU with the Argentinian state-owned entity CAMYEN (Catamaca Minera Y Energitca Socierdad Del Estado) and acquired the lithium brine blocks, namely Cortadera-I, Cortadera-VII, Cortadera-VIII, Cateo-2022-01810132 and Cortadera-VI.

The brine blocks cover an area of about 15,703 hectares in the Catamarca district of Argentina.

The MoU states that there is a five-year time-frame given to KABIL within which exploration activities across these blocks have to start; failing which “hefty fines” have to be paid.

Rao said KABIL has already set up a branch office in the LatAm nation and has roped in a local partner – contractor – to carry out exploration activities.

Lithium Search

India is also on the lookout for more lithium mine acquisition overseas. In Australia, for instance, the consultant, E&Y, has “provided some leads” which are being worked out. “There is no MoU there as of yet. But we have some leads which KABIL is working on in Australia,” Rao said.

This apart, Coal India has also expressed interest to tap into Chile and Argentina for more resources of lithium. Discussions are underway.

Lithium, also called white gold, is amongst the key critical minerals for India’s green transition. The mineral finds extensive usage in energy storage solutions, mobile phones and electric vehicles (batteries). Despite discovery of some mines or sources in the country – whose commercial viability is under study – India is completely import reliant on lithium and lithium-based batteries with an import bill is over ₹25,000 crore, say sources.