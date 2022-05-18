Kozhikode to host FoodTech expo from May 20 to 22

FoodTech Kerala, the State’s premier food processing and packaging expo, will be held in north Kerala for the first time concurrently to HotelTech Kerala, which is the platform for the Horeca sector.

Both editions will be held at Calicut Trade Centre from May 20 to 22. FoodTech and HotelTech Kerala will be a 3-day twin-exposition and will provide an interface for the manufacturers of food processing machineries, packaging equipment, suppliers of ingredients and flavours for the small and big food processing units in the northern part of the State, the organisers said.

HotelTech Kerala will focus on the Horeca sector, which includes hotels, bakery, restaurant and catering sectors. It will feature hotel and bakery equipment, linen and furnishings, hotel ware, and commercial kitchen equipment, apart from the cleaning equipment.

The organisers said more than 50 exhibitors will showcase their products and services. The event is endorsed and supported by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Coffee Board, Coconut Development Board, Department of Tourism, Malabar Tourism Society, Greater Malabar Initiative, Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE), Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) and Confederation of All India Traders-Kerala Chapter.

The highlight of this edition will be the industrial pavilion featuring 20 SME units which is sponsored by the Department of Industries & Commerce.

Besides the presence of food processing and packaging equipment suppliers, along with the hospitality and bakery sector suppliers, buyers and importers will give a new dimension to the expo bringing the local buyers and national suppliers together in a single platform, the organisers said.