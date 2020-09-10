KPMG, Khaitan & Co to assist in Ordnance Factory Board corporatisation

The Ministry of Defence has appointed a KPMG Advisory Services-led consortium for consultancy on corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board.

The Centre had floated an Expression of Interest cum Request for Proposal for engaging a consultancy agency to provide strategic and implementation management consulting services to assist the Ministry of Defence in the process of corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board. This was issued by the Department of Defence Production in July 2020.

“Consequent to evaluation of the technical and financial proposals of the bidders, the department has selected KPMG Advisory Services Private Limited as lead consortium member with Khaitan & Co Limited as consortium member, as the consultancy agency for the said project,” an official statement said.

“The contract with the consultancy agency would be signed shortly and subsequently, the consultancy agency would commence its services as per the terms and conditions of the contract,” the statement added.