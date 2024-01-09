Over 1,250 entities have registered across the Indian Railways’ innovation portal and the Ministry has disbursed ₹43.87 crore across 23 awarded projects.

As per a statement by the Indian Railways, registrations on the portal include 248 start-ups, 671 individual innovators, 142 MSMEs, 58 R&D organisations and institutes, 47-odd entities across categories like proprietorships, partnerships, JV and consortium, and 19 NGOs. There are some 66 entities that fall within the others categories.

The “Startups for Railways” initiative was launched by the Ministry with an objective to leverage innovative technologies developed by Indian start-ups, MSMEs, innovators and entrepreneurs. The idea was to improve operational efficiency and safety on Indian Railways.

“Under the policy, the Start-up/MSME/Innovator/Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project,” the Ministry statement said.