Adani Logistics, Flipkart sign strategic, commercial pact

Flipkart has signed a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group whereby the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will work with Adani Logistics Limited to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve the rapidly growing customer base.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited's Chennai based facility, leveraging AdaniConneX’s world-class expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions, a company official said.

Adaniconnex Private Limited is a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

Adani forms JV with EdgeConneX to develop data centres

As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics Ltd will also construct a huge 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point.In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create around 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.