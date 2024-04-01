Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it handled 38 million tonnes of cargo in March and ended the fiscal year with cargo throughput of 420 million tonnes, in line with its guidance earlier this year.

The cargo handled in the year rose by a fourth with domestic ports contributing over 97 per cent of the total.

Eight ports, accounting for 84 per cent of the total volume, saw double digit growth.

Its flagship Mundra Port handled 7.4 million tonnes in March and 180 million tonnes in the fiscal year.

“During FY24, more than one-fourth of all India cargo volumes was routed through APSEZ ports,” the company said in an exchange filing. It added that it had comfortably surpassed its cargo volume guidance of 370- 390 million tonnes provided at the start of the financial year.

The company pointed out that the record cargo volumes had been achieved despite the disruptions caused by the Red Sea crisis and the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.

During FY24 Mundra became the first port in the country to handle a record 16 million tonnes in a single month in October, while its container terminal saw a throughput of 3 million TEUs during the year.

In the container segment, the ports at Mundra, Hazira, Kattupalli and Ennore handled record volumes. The company said that around 44 per cent of the containerised seaborne cargo in India moves through its ports.

Its container volumes have grown double that of India’s container growth in the last five years.