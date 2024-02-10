In the current financial year, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad served over 10 million passengers as of February 8. This achievement takes place 50-days earlier compared to the previous year when the 10 million mark was reached on March 29, 2023, stated the Adani Group in an official release here Friday.

The SVPI Airport now facilitates average over 240 daily flight movements and caters to 32,000 domestic and international passengers through its two terminals. The General Aviation terminal has also played a crucial role in supporting major events like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, G20, U20, and World Cup matches, contributing to record passenger numbers.

Infrastructure expansions have seen the domestic terminal area grow by 9,000 sq m and the international terminal by over 10,000 sq m in the last three years including several infrastructure development projects. The airport connects 42 domestic destinations with seven airlines and 15 international destinations with 18 airlines, the release added.