Ahmedabad airport sets record in runway recarpeting

Adani Group-managed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) has set a national record in completing the 3.5-kilometre-long runway recarpeting work in just 75 days.

This becomes the fastest work done on any brownfield runway.

SVPIA is the Gujarat’s busiest airport with over 200 flights every day in the pre-covid times. It had used only nine out of 24 hours everyday as NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), and handled 160 flights on the same runway daily in the remaining hours, an official statement said here.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting November 10, 2021.

The challenge was to recarpet the runway without impacting the scheduled flights operations, and was tackled by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

The quantum of asphalt laid for the recarpeting was equivalent to a 200 km stretch of the road, while the concrete used for the runway drainage system was sufficient to build a 40-storied structure, the Adani statement said.

SVPIA, now, has a complete airfield lighting system in the runway and connecting taxiways with about 40 km of conduiting. This system is equivalent to lighting an entire district of 12 to 14 villages, the official statement said.

To reduce inconvenience to passengers, the Adani Group had reset the target to 90 days by increasing the resources. Subsequently, SVPIA’s project team completed the work in just 75 days using one million safe manhours and 600 individuals featuring staff and workmen along with over 200 sophisticated equipments.

