Air Asia goes live with Ramco Aviation

The Chennai-based software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully gone live at Air Asia Company Limited (AACL) with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9, thereby automating and digitally transforming AACL’s business processes.

With modules for production planning, commercials, maintenance execution and supply chain management, Ramco Aviation Suite V5.9 replaced AACL’s existing legacy system for proposal management, production planning, heavy maintenance process for commercial aircraft, and interfaces with AACL’s inventory management solution. As a result, AACL has now recorded a 15 per cent reduction in its production planning process, says a release from Ramco.

In addition, Ramco’s Mechanic Anywhere mobile app and real-time dashboards together with the digital transformation initiatives for task card management, electronic signoffs, enable the company to streamline communication between its departments, analyse manhour consumptions, track opportunity details, progress of work packages and report non-routine tasks on the go, the release said.