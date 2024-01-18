Air India Express launched new routes connecting Hyderabad with Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three weekly direct flights on these routes, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The airline recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Dammam. With this, Air India Express now connects Hyderabad with three important cities in Saudi Arabia. Operations on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route will commence on February 2, 2024.

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Tara Naidu, VP, International Business, Air India Express, said, “The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.”

“We recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Gwalior and Amritsar and already operate to multiple other domestic destinations from the City of Pearls. Air India Express remains committed to its promise of offering enhanced connectivity, both within India and in the region, on the back of a growing fleet,’‘ he added.

Following the launch of daily direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Dammam, Air India Express is also offering direct connectivity to Riyadh, strengthening its position on the India-Gulf routes.