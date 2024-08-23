Air India has been hauled up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after it was found that it paired a trainee pilot with a non-training captain for its Mumbai-Riyadh flight.

The incident occurred on July 9 and came to light after a voluntary report to the regulator by the airline. The DGCA has viewed this as a serious incident with significant safety ramifications and collectively fined the airline and its two executives ₹99 lakh.

Over the past several months Air India has been hauled up by the regulator for various safety issues and for failing to take care of passengers impacted by flight delays.

In the July incident, DGCA started its investigation after a voluntary report from Air India. It issued a show cause notice to the airline and its executives after probe revealed deficiencies and violation of regulatory provisions by post holders.

While Air India has been fined ₹90 lakh, it's director of operations and director of training have been fined ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively. Air India will also have to appoint a new person in charge of its training department as the incumbent has been suspended from the post for six months.

The non-training captain who operated the flight has also been asked to exercise caution and prevent recurrence.

Air India did not comment on the DGCA action.

Trainee pilots have to fly under supervision of trainers for a certain minimum number of flights or flight hours. Prior to these flights, trainees undergo simulator training and do takeoff and landing practice in non-commercial flights. Supervised flying is essential as trainee pilots are assessed for their skills. Corrective training is proposed in case of deficiencies. Trainees are released for regular flights only after completion of the process which also includes a flight to check their proficiency.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit