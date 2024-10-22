Air India is introducing more customer friendly features in its mobile app and is designing new inflight entertainment system as a part of its transformation that also aims to increase direct sales and reduce costs.

Over the past two years, the Tata group has invested $200 million in designing new applications, generative AI chatbot, upgrades to systems across various departments and shift to cloud-based platform.

While the airline continues to draw customer ire over shabby and old aircraft, attempts are being made to improve other aspects of travel experience. New features are being introduced to make bookings easier and improve customer experience. The airline is also working with service providers to design all new inflight entertainment system.

Air India’s chief digital & technology officer Dr Satya Ramaswamy said on Tuesday the airline aims to enhance its direct sales by making its app and website more compelling for customers.

Currently around 25 per cent of Air India’s revenue comes from direct channels while majority 75 comes from travel agents.

An increase in share of direct channel sales would however depend upon customer preferences in various markets and their ease in using mobile applications

The airline is also set to introduce one click booking solution for customers that will make it easier for customers to book tickets online. In that customers can type flight and seat preference and system will generate full itinerary matching the request.

In a first, Air India has also filed a patent for one click solution in India and overseas and that is under process, Ramaswamy said.

Earlier in July global airlines were impacted due to an outage in Microsoft Azure network. While Air India flights were not affected it is looking at localisation of departure control systems at key airports so that wider network outages don’t impact all flights.

Ramaswamy said the airline’s generative AI-based chatbot has also generated interest among global airlines which have approached Air India for developing their own chatbot.

Air India’s chatbot has handled four million queries since inception and has handled 97 per cent of queries on own without an agent support

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit