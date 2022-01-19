Air India suspends some flights to US over 5G deployment

Air India has curtailed some its flights to the US due to deployment of 5G internet services.

The carrier, which serves four destinations in the US with Boeing 777s, said those flights would be curtailed or face changes in aircraft type starting today.

On Tuesday, Air India had tweeted: “Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022.”

At around 12.10 am Wednesday morning, the airline put out another tweet saying that three flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai stand cancelled. The three flights from Delhi that stand cancelled include: Delhi – JFK– Delhi, Delhi – San Francisco – Delhi and Delhi – Chicago O’Hare – Delhi while the other one was the Mumbai – Newark – Mumbai route.

“Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA,we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan’22: AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL, AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL, AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL, AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM Please standby for further updates,” it said in the early morning message.

Air India’s flight to Washington will operate as per schedule. “Passengers scheduled to fly to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 of 19th January’ 22 may kindly note the flight will operate as per schedule,” it said in a statement.

FAA caution

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings that play a key role in bad-weather landings on some jets and airlines say the Boeing 777 is among models initially in the spotlight.

Radio altimeters give precise readings of the height above the ground on approach and help with automated landings, as well as verifying the jet has landed before allowing reverse thrust.

Emirates continues to be the largest operator of Boeing 777s.