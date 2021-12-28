Airlines announce year-end offers, IndiGo latest to join the bandwagon

Even as rising Omicron cases threaten recovery of airlines, leading carriers have launched offers in a bid to ensure forward bookings.

IndiGo, the latest to join the bandwagon, on Tuesday, announced a five-day year-end sale that provides all-inclusive fares on domestic flights beginning ₹1,122. The sale, effective December 27 to 31, is valid for travel between January 15 and April 15.

Passengers can avail of one free change under this offer, if the change is made three days prior to the departure date. The offer is applicable across 150-odd routes of the airlines.

Other airlines like SpiceJet, AirAsia India and GoFirst have launched similar offers.

GoFirst announced discounted fares (discount of 20 per cent) for double vaccinated passengers on December 22. Discounts would be valid for those booking tickets via the airlines' website or mobile app; and will be available on travel dates beyond 15 days from date of booking.

Per DGCI data, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to November was 726.11 lakh; up from 556.84 lakh reported during the corresponding period last year. There was an annual growth of 30.40 per cent and monthly growth of 65.50 per cent, in terms of passengers carried.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, safety of air travel, combined with aggressive vaccination drives, and people’s willingness to explore Indian cities have improved the consumer sentiment.

“This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares,” he said.