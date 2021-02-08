Airlines told to rejig UDAN flights to cut viability gap funding by 40%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked all airlines to either reduce the frequency of flights or the number of seats per flight such that their overall Viability Gap Funding (VGF) requirement on routes over 500 km, awarded under the UDAN scheme, is lowered by 40 per cent.
According to industry sources, the Ministry has sent an email to all airlines operating Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes awarded under UDAN 1, 2, 3, 3.1 and 4, since its inception in 2017.
RCS, or more popularly known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), is a government initiative to connect the country's under- and un-served airports. The government provides Viability Gap Funding for a set time period to airlines operating on these routes.
Post the pandemic, airlines were not allowed to fly UDAN routes beyond 500 km. But, now, to give flexibility to the airlines, the Centre will allow routes of over 500 km so long as the VGF cap rules are followed.
A Civil Aviation Ministry official said this move is a temporary rationalisation effort.
While this rule is applicable to all Scheduled Aircraft Operatiors (SAOs), Satyendra Pandey, Managing Partner at advisory firm AT-TV, said this is likely to affect regional airlines the most.
“Demand can often be stimulated via tactical measures but this directive speaks to how demand has totally dried up,” Pandey said. LSN Murty, CEO, TruJet said this move is likely to impact cash flows of regional airlines. Another regional operator, requesting anonymity, said that this will be a fresh blow to small operators as, “Some of the routes may become unviable after this order.”
Pandey said that the government, too, is losing on RCS funds due to lack of demand, and the pandemic. “Ironically, this action is necessary as UDAN funds are running low due to the overall mechanism of the scheme and allocating taxpayer money for empty flights is not an ideal situation,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...