Akasa Air to launch Kochi operations from Aug 13

Akasa Air, the country’s newest airline, has announced its operations from Kochi from August 13 with 28 services in the Bangalore-Kochi-Bangalore sector offering two flights daily.

Kochi topped the list of Akasa’s first phase of operation, which will see 56 flights catering to Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

Of the two daily services, the first one will arrive from Bangalore at 8.30 am and return at 9.05 am. The second flight will be arriving at 12.30 pm and returning at 1.10 pm the same day.

With the commencement of Akasa’s operation, Cochin International Airport will see 99 departures to Bangalore in a week. IndiGo, AirAsia, GoFirst, and Alliance Air are currently operating in the sector.

CIAL Managing Director, S. Suhas said many airlines have chosen Kochi for starting their international services. CIAL hopes Kochi airport can facilitate services to all major cities in the winter schedule.

As per the summer schedule that came into effect from April, CIAL has been handling 1190 aircraft movements per week. The airport operator hopes the traffic will grow at par with the pre-pandemic level by the end of current year.