Allcargo Logistics revamps Gati board after buying controlling stake

Allcargo Logistics Ltd has revamped the board of express logistics company, Gati Ltd, in which it acquired a controlling stake of 46.83 per cent for Rs 416 crore in April this year.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, the Chairman of Allcargo Logistics, has been named Chairman of Gati, replacing K. L. Chugh, who has stepped down as non-executive chairman after 22 years at the express logistics company.

Gati’s board has also inducted Allcargo’s joint managing director Adarsh Hegde, chief investment officer Jatin Chokshi, besides Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla, Cynthia D’Souza, Mohinder Pal Bansal and Dinesh Kumar Lal as independent directors, a company statement said.

“The new leadership will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two independent companies, align them to a common culture and values, as also stimulate the transformation of the group into one of the largest multimodal logistics service providers in the country. It will also elevate us to an unchallenged position in the third-party logistics solutions space,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics and Gati.

The new board of Gati will drive its turnaround strategy and catalyse the transformation of Gati.