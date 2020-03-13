Logistics

Arrow Aircraft receives its first Airbus H125 helicopter

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Our Bureau

Arrow Aircraft, a Delhi-based non-scheduled operator, has received its first H125 Airbus helicopter.

The aircraft taken on lease from Heliswiss Iberica will soon start operations in the high altitude areas of north India for heli-pilgrimage (passenger transport) missions.

“We selected the H125, as it is the most versatile and cost effective helicopter in its category. With several multirole configurations, we are confident that the helicopter will truly be an advantage for us to continue developing our aerial missions,” said Shailendra Singh, CEO, Arrow Aircraft.

The H125 is also being used to develop new helicopter market segments in the country, mainly geophysical surveys, power grid maintenance and emergency medical services, among others.

Published on March 13, 2020
helicopters
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Over half of flights cancelled in Asia Pacific due to coronavirus scare