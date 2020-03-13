Arrow Aircraft receives its first Airbus H125 helicopter

Arrow Aircraft, a Delhi-based non-scheduled operator, has received its first H125 Airbus helicopter.

The aircraft taken on lease from Heliswiss Iberica will soon start operations in the high altitude areas of north India for heli-pilgrimage (passenger transport) missions.

“We selected the H125, as it is the most versatile and cost effective helicopter in its category. With several multirole configurations, we are confident that the helicopter will truly be an advantage for us to continue developing our aerial missions,” said Shailendra Singh, CEO, Arrow Aircraft.

The H125 is also being used to develop new helicopter market segments in the country, mainly geophysical surveys, power grid maintenance and emergency medical services, among others.