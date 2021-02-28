Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure cements set to win EPC deal for Ramayapatnam port

Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is set to win the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth about Rs 2,634 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government for a new port at Ramayapatnam in the State’s Prakasam district.

The deal will bolster the stature of Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure as a rising star on port infrastructure development and operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Aurobindo Realty is the real estate and infrastructure venture formed by the promoters of Mumbai-listed Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

The company, in partnership with Navayuga Engineering Co Ltd, the flagship company of the Hyderabad-based CVR Group, placed a price quotation during a reverse tendering process that was 0.5 per cent less than the Rs 2,647 crore estimated by the Andhra Pradesh government for the EPC works of Ramayapatnam port.

During the initial round of bidding, the Aurobindo-Navayuga JV had quoted 4.5 per cent higher than the EPC value set by the Andhra Pradesh government. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd, the only other bidder in the fray, quoted 4.9 per cent higher than the estimated EPC value.

The Andhra Pradesh government then initiated a reverse tendering round in which the Aurobindo-Navayuga team dropped its quotation to 0.5 per cent lower than the EPC value, multiple sources briefed on the bid, said.

“The bid submitted by the Aurobindo-Navayuga team will be approved by the Andhra Pradesh government soon,” sources said.

The EPC mandate involves civil construction, break water construction, dredging and back-up area development.

The Ramayaptanm port will be developed by the AP government on the landlord model in two phases with the first phase costing Rs 3,736.14 crore and the final phase costing another Rs 10,640 crore.

After the EPC work is completed, the AP government will bid out cargo handling operations to specialists in the field.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the new port was prepared by RITES Ltd while AECOM-URS Scott Wilson consortium has been hired as the project management consultant.

Ramayapatnam is one of the four new ports identified by the state government to expand the port capacity to 400 million tonnes (mt) by 2024 from 110 mt.

Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure has secured nod from the Andhra Pradesh government to acquire a 41.12 stake in Kakinada Seaports Ltd from Kakinada Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Ltd, one of the original promoters of Kakinada Seaports.

The acquisition will make Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure the single largest shareholder in Kakinada Seaports.

In September 2020, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure signed a deal to buy the 51 per cent stake held by GMR SEZ and Port Holding Limited (a wholly-owned unit of GMR Infrastructure Ltd) in Kakinada SEZ Ltd for Rs 2,610 crores including sub-debt.

As part of the deal, the 100 per cent equity stake in the planned Kakinada Gateway Port Limited held by Kakinada SEZ (KSEZ) would also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure.